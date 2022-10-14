Truss prepares for humiliating reversal on UK economic plan

LONDON - Ms Liz Truss is preparing to reverse parts of her economic strategy later on Friday following weeks of market pressure on the UK premier to explain how she will pay for a massive package of tax cuts.

The move was disclosed by a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing unannounced plans. They did not say which measures Ms Truss will roll back. The premier's office later said she will hold a press conference on 1300 GMT Friday (Singapore time 9pm), without providing any further details.

Attention has focused on whether Ms Truss will cancel a freeze in corporation tax next year, and instead raise it as previously planned by her predecessor, Mr Boris Johnson.

There has been a growing clamour for the embattled premier to reverse course ever since Sept 23, when Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced the biggest set of unfunded tax cuts in half a century.

That spooked the markets, sending the pound plummeting to a record low against the dollar and forcing the Bank of England into an emergency intervention to support the bond market. That is due to end on Friday, adding pressure on the government to act.

News of the imminent U-turn came just as Mr Kwarteng landed at London's Heathrow airport, after he cut short his trip to the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington.

The Times newspaper reported he will be fired, though Ms Truss's office declined to comment on what it called "speculation".

The pound is on course to be the best-performing major currency this week, on expectations that the government would be forced into a fiscal U-turn.

Plan in Tatters

If the government does reverse course, it is a victory of sorts for Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, after the bank had been forced into the contradictory position of buying bonds to shore up the gilt market while raising interest rates to try to rein in inflation.

Earlier this week, he reiterated that the emergency programme would end as planned on Friday, putting the central bank's credibility on the line in the face of market pressure to extend the purchases. The ongoing market jitters appear to have forced the government into changing its mind.

The details are unclear as to which bits of her plan she will unpick. But the fact she is having to do it at all is a disaster for Ms Truss just over five weeks into her tenure. She and Mr Kwarteng have staked their reputations on a low-tax, deregulatory pitch for growth, and the premier has tried to portray herself as a leader who does not mind being unpopular if it means achieving her goals.

But with support for the Conservative Party tanking in the polls, Tory MPs openly demanding a change of course, and financial markets still in turmoil, the pair have found themselves boxed into a corner with no easy exit. They could either stick to their guns and face the prospect of more market chaos, or shred their reputations by changing tack.

Fiscal Hole

Officials have been drafting options for Truss on how to change course and plug the £60 billion (S$96 billion) black hole that the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated has opened up in the public finances. But they had also been waiting on Mr Kwarteng's return from the US.

Corporation tax is seen as the most likely target of a policy reversal, especially as it was one area Mr Kwarteng refused to rule out a reversal on Thursday.