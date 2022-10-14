If Truss goes, who is most likely to replace her as Britain's prime minister?

LONDON - British Prime Minister Liz Truss' faltering resolve on her economic plans amid market turmoil and a clamour from her own Conservative Members of Parliament to reverse course has left her position looking increasingly precarious.

Just five weeks into Ms Truss' time in No. 10, talks on how to remove her are already taking place among her MPs. That has led betting agencies to run 'Liz Truss Specials' bets on their sites, with Coral's odds of the PM being replaced this year at 13/5.

After coming second to Truss in this summer's Tory Party leadership election, Mr Rishi Sunak is now Sky Bet's favourite to take over if the premier is forced out.

The former chancellor of the exchequer warned during the contest that Ms Truss' plans could lead to the sort of market fallout now being seen, and his odds on succeeding her are at 2/1.

Sky Bet will pay out £10 (S$15.99) for every £1 bet on a return to Downing Street for Ms Truss' predecessor, Mr Boris Johnson.

That makes the former leader, who left office under a cloud of scandal, a more likely successor to Ms Truss than Cabinet members such as International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are other leading Tory contenders to succeed Ms Truss.

Opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer is Sky Bet's second favourite but bookmakers' odds suggest the next election won't take place until 2024, making him a less likely successor to Ms Truss if she falls in the coming days or weeks.

Odds from betting on politics should be taken with a large pinch of salt. In market terms, they reflect the views of retail investors, rather than professionals who spend their lives analysing these things.

Still, they provide hints that concerns may be building over Ms Truss' ability to lead Britain and whether the Tories may be stepping in to protect their party against another decline in public confidence. BLOOMBERG