Britain's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng to be sacked: British media

LONDON - Britain's Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng is to be sacked, The Times reported on Friday.

"I'm told that Kwasi Kwarteng is being sacked as Chancellor, as Liz Truss prepares to reverse the mini-Budget," Mr Steven Swinford, political editor of The Times, said on Twitter. "Not clear who will be replacing him."

The Treasury did not comment on the report.

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, reported that Prime Minister Liz Truss, in a keenly awaited presser, would keep her planned cut to payroll tax, known as the National Insurance, and 1 pence income tax basic rate cut.

Sources told Bloomberg these are among the plans by Ms Truss to reverse parts of her economic strategy, following weeks of market pressure on her to explain how she would pay for her programme.

Attention has focused in recent days on whether she will cancel plans to freeze corporation tax in 2023, instead of raising it as previously planned.

There has been a growing clamour for the embattled prime minister to reverse course ever since Sept 23, when Mr Kwarteng announced Britain’s biggest set of unfunded tax cuts in half a century.

That spooked the markets, sending the pound plummeting to a record low against the US dollar and forcing the Bank of England into an emergency intervention to support the bond market. That is due to end on Friday, adding pressure on the government to act.

While the details are unclear as to which bits of her plan she will unpick, that Ms Truss is having to do so at all is a major blow to her just over five weeks into her tenure.

She and Mr Kwarteng have staked their reputations on an all-out pitch for growth, and Ms Truss has sought to portray herself as a leader who would be resolute in pursuing her goals.

But with the Conservative Party tanking in the polls, Tory MPs openly demanding a change of course, and financial markets still in turmoil, the pair have found themselves boxed into a corner with no easy exit.

They can either stick to their guns and face the prospect of more market chaos, or shred their reputations by changing tack.

Officials have been drafting options for Truss on how to change course and plug the £60 billion (S$96 billion) black hole that the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated has opened up in the public finances.

Corporation tax is seen as the most likely target of a policy reversal, especially as it was one area Mr Kwarteng refused to rule out reversing on Thursday.