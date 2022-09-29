UK financial crisis: Why the Bank of England stepped in and what's next

LONDON - Britain's central bank resorted to buying bonds again on Wednesday in an emergency move to reduce the chaos in UK financial markets which was triggered last week by the tax and spending plans of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The slump in government bond prices - and the subsequent surge in yields - has threatened to wreak havoc in the country's pension industry, hurt the housing market and increase the recession risks for the broader economy.

Here is why the Bank of England acted and its impact:

Why is Britain facing another financial crisis?

Investors were already worried about the huge cost of the tax cuts and energy subsidies promised by Truss even before her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced more cuts to taxes last Friday (Sept 23).

Rather than heed Kwarteng's promises of stronger economic growth, investors took fright at the prospect of higher inflation caused by the tax cuts which they saw as forcing the Bank of England to speed up its interest rate increases.

The pound plunged, adding to inflation pressure in a country that relies on imports for its fuel, food and other products. Even more worryingly for the BoE, yields on government bonds leapt, especially on long-term debt, threatening to cause problems in Britain's pensions industry.

Why is the Bank of England buying bonds again?

By buying bonds, the BoE is seeking to reverse what it sees as "dysfunction" in the bond market. Specifically, the central bank was seeking to address problems facing pension funds.

The funds are very sensitive to sudden drops in long-dated bond prices and in extreme market conditions a vicious cycle of forced sales and further price falls can set in.

By temporarily acting as a buyer for the bonds, the BoE aims to prevent panic selling.

But the buying programme is different to the one the BoE launched during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, after the Brexit referendum and following the 2008-09 financial crisis, as it is only designed to be very short term.

What can the UK government do now?

Truss promised to smash the economic "orthodoxy" in her bid to become leader of the Conservative Party and Kwarteng's tax cut announcements last week represented a doubling down on the pledges she made during the campaign.

After the shock reaction of markets, some investors have said the only way the new government can regain their confidence is by reversing the tax cut plan, something Truss and Kwarteng have shown no sign of doing.

Instead, Downing Street says there will be more announcements of reforms to improve the growth potential of Britain's economy - which are likely to involve attempts at cutting back planning rules, changes to the immigration system and more investment in training and infrastructure.