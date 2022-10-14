Jeremy Hunt: Britain's new finance minister is a soft-spoken survivor now taking on his hardest role

LONDON - Britain's newly appointed finance minister Jeremy Hunt is a mild-mannered political survivor who will require all of his considerable experience to calm an economy and government beset by chaos.

Mr Hunt, 55, was health secretary under Mr David Cameron, and foreign secretary under Ms Theresa May, but found himself on the sidelines after Mr Boris Johnson defeated him to become party leader in 2019.

After another failed leadership attempt this year following Mr Johnson's demise, Mr Hunt suddenly finds himself thrust into the heart of the economic and political storm.

Under-pressure Prime Minister Liz Truss called him "one of the most experienced and widely respected government ministers and parliamentarians".

"He will drive our mission to go for growth, including taking forward the supply-side reforms that our country needs," she said on Friday.

Hits and misses

Mr Hunt hails from the centre of the Conservative Party, and his appointment indicates Ms Truss wants to appease those MPs already plotting to remove her after her tax-cutting budget sparked market chaos.

He saw unbroken Cabinet service from the Tory election victory in 2010 to his leadership defeat in 2019.

In government, he oversaw the London 2012 Olympics, was Britain's longest-serving health secretary and proved a steady pair of hands as Britain's top diplomat.

A supporter of remaining in the European Union, Mr Hunt was relegated to the backbenches when the pro-Brexit Mr Johnson took charge, although he was chair of the influential Health and Social Care Select Committee, which sought to hold the government to account during the pandemic. However, he was also criticised for his pandemic planning while health chief.

As the culture, media and sport minister, he was under intense pressure to resign in 2012 over his contacts with Mr Rupert Murdoch during a phone-hacking scandal involving the mogul's media empire.

However, Mr Hunt toughed it out and the judge-led inquiry into press ethics exonerated him of bias towards Mr Murdoch's News Corporation in its bid to take over broadcaster BSkyB.

Surrey, Oxford and Japan

Mr Hunt was promoted to health secretary, one of the hardest jobs in the Cabinet at the time, as the government implemented long-lasting austerity measures in the wake of the 2008 economic crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of National Health Service workers went on strike in 2014 for the first time in 32 years following Mr Hunt's rejection of an across-the-board pay rise.

But he remained in the role as Ms May took charge following the 2016 vote to leave the EU, only leaving when Mr Johnson quit the Foreign Office in July 2018 over Ms May's Brexit policy.