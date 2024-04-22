ST Full-time Report: Stephenie Chen, Saiyidah Aisyah seal Olympic spots | Invest in sport to match S’pore’s status: Ex-EPL star

Tan Kim Han
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Apr 22, 2024, 08:14 PM
Published
Apr 22, 2024, 08:04 PM

Dear ST reader,

There was double joy for Team Singapore over the weekend as rower Saiyidah Aisyah and kayaker Stephenie Chen both clinched Olympic spots. 

For Chen, qualification for the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Games was all the sweeter as she had missed out on Tokyo 2020 by less than a second – not once, but twice.

Meanwhile, disappointment turned into disbelief for Aisyah, who finished sixth in her race – just one spot below the qualification berths –  but was given a ticket after the second-placed Japanese rower got bumped out by the rules.

Finally, in a week when concerns were raised as four Singapore Premier League clubs were made to share the Jalan Besar Stadium as their home ground for the new season, it was perhaps apt that former Tampines Rovers star Jermaine Pennant gave a timely reminder. The former Arsenal and Liverpool player said sport needs investment to grow, just like a business.

See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.

Rower Saiyidah Aisyah earns Paris Olympic berth for Singapore

She had made a comeback in December 2023 after taking an indefinite break in 2017.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore kayaker Stephenie Chen earns quota spot for Paris Olympics

Her achievement means Singapore’s kayakers will end a 12-year absence at the Olympics.

READ MORE HERE

Former national sailor Tan Wearn Haw to make CDM debut at Paris 2024

He is the third successive member from the sailing fraternity to lead Team Singapore at the Olympics.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira hit by injury, setback for Paris Olympics

The Asian Games champion is undergoing a recovery programme after suffering a leg injury.

READ MORE HERE

Vanessa Lee overcomes mental hurdle to set national steeplechase record

Marc Louis and Elizabeth-Ann Tan were crowned fastest man and woman at the Singapore Open.

READ MORE HERE

2023 ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Cherie Tan

She won the women’s doubles gold with her sister at the world championships in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Teams raise training and logistics concerns about sharing Jalan Besar Stadium

Authorities note that new and refurbished facilities are expected to be ready from 2026.

READ MORE HERE

Invest in sport to match Singapore’s first-class stature, says ex-EPL star Jermaine Pennant

The 41-year-old looks back at his S-League playing stint in 2016 while he was here over the weekend for an exhibition match.

READ MORE HERE

Former football stars Dwight Yorke, Emile Heskey back Manchester City to prevail in nail-biting EPL title race

Guardiola’s men are more savvy when it comes to title run-ins, says Yorke, who was in Singapore for an event along with other former EPL stars.

READ MORE HERE

Viktor Axelsen headlines list of big guns vying for Singapore Badminton Open

All the 2023 champions will be back to defend their titles.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese race fans, and Zhou Guanyu, have come a long way in Formula One

The Sauber driver created history as he became the first Chinese to compete in the Chinese Grand Prix on April 21.

READ MORE HERE

