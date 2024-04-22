ST Full-time Report: Stephenie Chen, Saiyidah Aisyah seal Olympic spots | Invest in sport to match S’pore’s status: Ex-EPL star

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
There was double joy for Team Singapore over the weekend as rower Saiyidah Aisyah and kayaker Stephenie Chen both clinched Olympic spots.
For Chen, qualification for the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Games was all the sweeter as she had missed out on Tokyo 2020 by less than a second – not once, but twice.
Meanwhile, disappointment turned into disbelief for Aisyah, who finished sixth in her race – just one spot below the qualification berths – but was given a ticket after the second-placed Japanese rower got bumped out by the rules.
Finally, in a week when concerns were raised as four Singapore Premier League clubs were made to share the Jalan Besar Stadium as their home ground for the new season, it was perhaps apt that former Tampines Rovers star Jermaine Pennant gave a timely reminder. The former Arsenal and Liverpool player said sport needs investment to grow, just like a business.
See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Rower Saiyidah Aisyah earns Paris Olympic berth for Singapore
Singapore kayaker Stephenie Chen earns quota spot for Paris Olympics
Her achievement means Singapore’s kayakers will end a 12-year absence at the Olympics.
Former national sailor Tan Wearn Haw to make CDM debut at Paris 2024
He is the third successive member from the sailing fraternity to lead Team Singapore at the Olympics.
Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira hit by injury, setback for Paris Olympics
The Asian Games champion is undergoing a recovery programme after suffering a leg injury.
Vanessa Lee overcomes mental hurdle to set national steeplechase record
Marc Louis and Elizabeth-Ann Tan were crowned fastest man and woman at the Singapore Open.
2023 ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Cherie Tan
Teams raise training and logistics concerns about sharing Jalan Besar Stadium
Authorities note that new and refurbished facilities are expected to be ready from 2026.
Invest in sport to match Singapore’s first-class stature, says ex-EPL star Jermaine Pennant
The 41-year-old looks back at his S-League playing stint in 2016 while he was here over the weekend for an exhibition match.
Former football stars Dwight Yorke, Emile Heskey back Manchester City to prevail in nail-biting EPL title race
Guardiola’s men are more savvy when it comes to title run-ins, says Yorke, who was in Singapore for an event along with other former EPL stars.
Viktor Axelsen headlines list of big guns vying for Singapore Badminton Open
Chinese race fans, and Zhou Guanyu, have come a long way in Formula One
The Sauber driver created history as he became the first Chinese to compete in the Chinese Grand Prix on April 21.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.