ST Full-time Report: Stephenie Chen, Saiyidah Aisyah seal Olympic spots | Invest in sport to match S’pore’s status: Ex-EPL star

There was double joy for Team Singapore over the weekend as rower Saiyidah Aisyah and kayaker Stephenie Chen both clinched Olympic spots.

For Chen, qualification for the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Games was all the sweeter as she had missed out on Tokyo 2020 by less than a second – not once, but twice.

Meanwhile, disappointment turned into disbelief for Aisyah, who finished sixth in her race – just one spot below the qualification berths – but was given a ticket after the second-placed Japanese rower got bumped out by the rules.

Finally, in a week when concerns were raised as four Singapore Premier League clubs were made to share the Jalan Besar Stadium as their home ground for the new season, it was perhaps apt that former Tampines Rovers star Jermaine Pennant gave a timely reminder. The former Arsenal and Liverpool player said sport needs investment to grow, just like a business.

