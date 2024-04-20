Former football stars Dwight Yorke, Emile Heskey back Manchester City to prevail in nail-biting title race

SINGAPORE - The race to the English Premier League title has kept football fans on the edge of their seats with the top three sides – Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool – separated by only two points as of April 20.

With six games remaining, defending champions City have surged into the driver’s seat on 73 points after early pacesetters Liverpool and Arsenal slipped up on the weekend of April 13.

The teams have delivered one of the most exciting title battles in recent years – the last time the top three clubs finished within five points of one another was a decade ago during the 2013/14 season.

But it is Pep Guardiola and Co who will lift their eighth trophy at the end of the season, say former EPL stars who are in town for the StarHub Football Festival, as they cited City’s ruthlessness, experience and impeccable track record as key factors in the title run-in.

Emile Heskey, who made 223 appearances for Liverpool from 2000 to 2004, told The Sunday Times: “We all know Man City are ruthless when it comes to the end of the season. They’re relentless in their pursuit for whatever they want.”

Agreeing, compatriot Glen Johnson added: “Even when they’re not playing well, they find a way to win. It’s just the depth in their squad and the quality.”

Even without the services of playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for the first half of the season and talisman Erling Haaland’s dip in form – with just four goals in his last nine league appearances – City could still reply on the likes of Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden to sustain their title charge.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke, the 1998/99 EPL top scorer, conceded City’s “know-how” would be tough for their rivals to match as they “don’t rely on just Haaland”.

He said: “Arsenal haven’t got enough winners in there that won major competitions. We know how well Arsenal have been playing but maybe it is the mentality of the manager or the players, come the business end of the season they can have the odd days off which is rare for City.

“For all the great things Liverpool have done, playing fantastic football, they’ve only managed to win the Premier League once. And the players who have won it are gone. It’s a new set of players who will take some time to win it again.”

However, Liverpool’s former French striker Djibril Cisse is keeping faith in his old side, noting that they have what it takes to pip City to the league title.

“Liverpool’s a special club. They always find the spirit to do something unbelievable that nobody expects,” said the 42-year-old. “That’s the DNA of the club, to go through situations like that.”