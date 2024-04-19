Teams raise training and logistics concerns about sharing Jalan Besar Stadium

SINGAPORE – For the first time, four Singapore Premier League (SPL) teams – Young Lions, Hougang United, Geylang International and Tampines Rovers – will have their home games played at one stadium, leaving some teams concerned about training and logistic disruptions.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) released the SPL fixtures list for the 2024/25 season on April 12 and raised eyebrows when it was revealed that four out of the nine clubs will host matches at the Jalan Besar Stadium (JBS).

The Young Lions have long called JBS home while Hougang moved in 2023, as their stadium was slated for renovation, which started in April.

Meanwhile, Geylang and Tampines have also shifted there from Our Tampines Hub (OTH) after the People’s Association confirmed that the pitch will be re-turfed this financial year. A return has been earmarked for 2025.

The other local teams in the league also share stadiums, with champions Albirex Niigata and Tanjong Pagar based at Jurong East Stadium, and Lion City Sailors and Balestier Khalsa based at Bishan Stadium. Brunei DPMM, who hosted matches at JBS in 2023, are back at the revamped Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan.

It is understood that stadium-sharing is a measure to balance SPL and public use, while the implementation of the video assistant referee also requires time and money.

The teams moving to JBS are generally satisfied with the condition of the artificial pitch although some are worried about congestion and extra costs.

Geylang manager Leonard Koh said: “There are implications in terms of logistics and costs when we train at other venues such as Safra Tampines and The Arena, and when we have to transport our merchandise booth and equipment from OTH to JBS for our home match days.

“These would cost hundreds of dollars for each training session and each home match day.”

His coach Noor Ali added: “It doesn’t look very professional having teams move around and training sessions disrupted as we try to coexist with community and corporate use, as we have done at OTH.”

The Straits Times understands that while Hougang and the Young Lions train at JBS and the Geylang Lorong 12 pitch respectively, there has been no indication of where Geylang and Tampines will train once they are to vacate OTH, which is Noor Ali’s main concern.

Although Hougang have more clarity about their training plans, they also have had to improvise after losing home-ground advantage.

A Cheetahs official said: “Between Hougang and Young Lions, we have had to deconflict the timings of our training sessions. There are also grassroots football activities as well as referees and coaching courses being held at JBS.

“This season, we also have had to manage the timings of our women’s team and youth team training sessions, and our women’s team have been sharing the pitch with our Under-21s for their respective sessions.”

In a joint response to ST queries, national sports agency Sport Singapore, which manages most of the stadiums in Singapore, and the FAS, noted the development and rejuvenation of sports facilities were to “meet the diverse and evolving sporting needs, interests and aspirations” of Singaporeans.