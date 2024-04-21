Rower Saiyidah Aisyah earns Paris Olympic berth for Singapore

SINGAPORE – A second appearance at the Olympics beckons for Saiyidah Aisyah after the rower clinched a quota spot for the Paris Games at the Asian and Oceania Olympic Qualification Regatta on April 21.

At the Tangeum Lake in Chungju, South Korea, Aisyah placed sixth in the women’s single sculls with a time of 7min 59.06sec, finishing outside the top-five spots needed to guarantee her a place at the July 26-Aug 11 Olympics.

But Japan’s Shiho Yonekawa, who finished second in 7:35.93, was not awarded a quota spot after her compatriots won the lightweight men’s and women’s double sculls, taking up Japan’s Olympic berths at the continental qualifier.

A day earlier, Aisyah, 36, qualified for the A final after coming third in her semi-final in 8:12.08.

In 2016, she had made history by becoming the first Singaporean rower to feature at the Olympics.

She took an indefinite break from competition in late 2017 before deciding to make a push for her second Games in late 2023.

Aisyah, who won a SEA Games gold medal in 2013, is among several national athletes who have made the cut for the Paris Olympics.

On April 20, kayaker Stephenie Chen had earned Singapore a spot at the quadrennial event.

Singapore will also be represented in swimming (Jonathan Tan, Letitia Sim, Levenia Sim, Quah Ting Wen and Quah Jing Wen), athletics (Shanti Pereira), sailing (Maximilian Maeder and Ryan Lo), equestrian (Caroline Chew) and fencing (Amita Berthier).