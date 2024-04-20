2023 ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Cherie Tan

Q What are three songs that are meaningful to you?

The Climb by Miley Cyrus. The lyrics of the whole song for the climb is meaningful. It’s about believing in yourself when you face a challenge and the reality that you don’t always succeed. It’s about the journey.

Never Enough by Loren Allred. Not many people knew that Loren was the singer of this song, and she remained out of the spotlight and was not recognised for a long time. She only got the recognition she deserved when she went on Britain’s Got Talent.

Kill This Love by Black Pink. It was my strike song during the 2019 Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Players Championship which I won and it was played every time I struck.

Q A book or quote that you like?

“Success is where preparation and opportunity meet.”

There were times when I felt I delivered a really good shot and the outcome wasn’t a strike, which caused me to lose a match.

Q Your favourite sporting moment of 2023?

Winning the doubles gold at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) world championships with my sister Daphne last October. We didn’t quite celebrate then as we still had a couple of events to compete.

But after we got back, our parents arranged for a meal with our relatives and had a feast to celebrate. It was a dream come true after 12 years of trying.

We first paired up in 2011 at the SEA games and lost the gold medal by seven pins. So we have been aiming to win a gold together ever since.

However, we don’t have much opportunities to pair up. It’s been a total of five times since 2011. So it was overcoming the odds to win together and we were very emotional after getting it.

Q Advice you would give your younger self in January 2023?

Be more courageous in trying something new. There were moments when I was debating whether to move or adjust a few steps in but decided against it. Looking back, I could have been more courageous in making changes.