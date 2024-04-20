Singapore kayaker Stephenie Chen qualifies for Paris Olympics

SINGAPORE – After enduring the heartbreak of missing out on the 2020 Olympics by less than a second twice during a qualifier, Singapore kayaker Stephenie Chen finally earned her ticket to Paris on April 20.

This came after she finished third (2min 6.129sec) in the women’s K1 500m race at the Asian canoe sprint Olympic qualifiers in Tokyo. China’s Zhang Luxi finished first in 2:02.328 and Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Shubina was second in 2:04.043.

Chen’s participation will end a 12-year absence for Singaporean kayakers at the Games – Geraldine Lee was the first from the country to compete in the sport (K1 500m) in London 2012.

This year, kayakers are fighting for two Olympic quota places, up from one at the last qualifiers. China, whose representative Zhang finished first in Chen’s race, have used up all six quota spots for women for the Paris Games.

Chen, who won a silver in the same event at the Hangzhou Asian Games, missed out on qualification in 2021 after finishing second and just 0.938sec behind Kazakhstan’s Natalya Sergeyeva at the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Pattaya.

She went even more agonisingly close a day later in the K1 200m, with a mere 0.067sec standing between her and a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics. She was third in 40.325sec, behind Kazakhstan’s Inna Klinova (40.123sec) and Japan’s Yuka Ono (40.258sec) – the spot went to Ono as Kazakhstan had already qualified.