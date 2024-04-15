Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira hit by injury, setback for Paris Olympics

SINGAPORE – Shanti Pereira has beaten some of Asia’s best but Singapore’s sprint queen faces a battle now in a race against time to be fit for the Paris Olympics.

The 27-year-old, who won a historic 200m gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, suffered an injury during a training camp in the United States which could put her second Olympic outing in jeopardy.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Singapore Athletics (SA) confirmed on April 15 that it is a knee injury.

ST has learnt that Pereira underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan in Singapore four days ago.

Pereira had been gearing up for the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Games with a two-month training camp in Florida, US, from the first week of February.

She made her Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020 on a universality place and notched a significant milestone last August, when she qualified for the 200m on merit at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

When contacted, her coach Luis Cunha declined to reveal more about the injury but allayed fears that she may be forced to miss the Paris Games, adding that it is too early to make a definite call on her participation.

Noting that it was a “minor problem”, Cunha said Pereira had “felt some pain” after breaking the 400m national record at the Florida Relays on March 30 – her first race of the 2024 season.

He said: “It is normal in sport that an athlete is able to sustain an injury. It can happen to anyone. Right now she has a problem and she won’t be able to compete (this) week.

“We will do what we can to ensure she is able to recover well. It is a setback but life must go on.

“Her training load will be lowered for the next few weeks and we need to see how many weeks she needs (to recover).

“We had a plan but now we need to change our plans and take some precautions.”

A Singapore Athletics spokesman said: “Shanti and her coach, Luis, will be working with Singapore Athletics and the Singapore Sport Institute to ensure that she receives all the support required to aid in her recovery.

“SA will also be working closely with Luis to re-organise her training preparations towards Paris 2024 in the coming weeks.”