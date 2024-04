Twenty years ago, when the first Chinese Grand Prix was first held on the opulent US$240 million (S$326.7 million) Shanghai International Circuit, the nation knew next to nothing about Formula One. And since table tennis and basketball were the national preferences, perhaps they cared less.

And a young boy, yet to turn five, watched with his father, and the beginnings of a wild dream were born as he experienced goosebumps listening to the screaming V10s.