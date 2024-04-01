ST Full-time Report: Loh Kean Yew reigns in Spain again | Lions showing spark under Ogura

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

It was in Spain where Loh Kean Yew catapulted to stardom by clinching the badminton world title in 2021. Back in the Iberia after 833 days and five losing finals, the Singaporean rediscovered that winning feeling on Sunday as he finally ended his title drought by clinching the Madrid Spain Masters.

Meanwhile, Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira broke the national record in the 400m, a distance in which she rarely competes, as she concluded a two-month training stint in Florida.

Finally, the Singapore national football team are showing promise under coach Tsutomu Ogura but, to make sure that this spark does not fizzle out, certain things must be done, says former international Noor Ali in this episode of the Hard Tackle podcast.

See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.