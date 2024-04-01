ST Full-time Report: Loh Kean Yew reigns in Spain again | Lions showing spark under Ogura

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
It was in Spain where Loh Kean Yew catapulted to stardom by clinching the badminton world title in 2021. Back in the Iberia after 833 days and five losing finals, the Singaporean rediscovered that winning feeling on Sunday as he finally ended his title drought by clinching the Madrid Spain Masters.
Meanwhile, Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira broke the national record in the 400m, a distance in which she rarely competes, as she concluded a two-month training stint in Florida.
Finally, the Singapore national football team are showing promise under coach Tsutomu Ogura but, to make sure that this spark does not fizzle out, certain things must be done, says former international Noor Ali in this episode of the Hard Tackle podcast.
S’pore’s Loh Kean Yew ends title drought with Madrid Spain Masters win
He revealed that he had “feared the worst” when Toma Junior Popov came from behind to lead 19-18 in the decider, but steadied his nerves to emerge victorious.
Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira breaks 400m national record
While she is not training to compete over this distance, her 53.67sec timing was enough to eclipse the previous record by 0.51sec.
2023 ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Shanti Pereira
Podcast: The Lions’ Tsutomu Ogura era is underway
Geylang International coach Noor Ali warns that the team’s high-pressing performances in the two games should serve as “wake-up calls” to certain players.
‘Fans are seeing the fight’, says Lions skipper Hariss Harun after draw and loss to China
The gritty displays by the Lions under their new coach are a far cry from the grim state that S’pore football found itself in over a year ago.
Choa Chu Kang Stadium pitch closed for maintenance after complaints of poor conditions
Fixtures for the Women’s Premier League and Singapore Youth League, and inter-school athletics events have been moved as a result.
ST Sports’ Play of the Month – 3x3 basketball
Starting in the 1980s, it was popular in urban areas where there was often only one basket and a half-court available.
Passion for rowing unites this Singapore family of six
The Yees were among about 120 competitors at the inaugural Singapore Indoor Rowing Championships.
We come to sport for the drama, never the deals
Every game needs thinkers, visionaries and entrepreneurs, but the players come first, says Rohit Brijnath.
