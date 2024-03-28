Hard Tackle Podcast

The Lions’ Tsutomu Ogura era is underway

China's Wu Lei (left) fights for the ball with Singapore's Irfan Fandi (right) during the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFC qualifiers football match between China and Singapore in Tianjin on March 26, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
(From left) Singapore Premier League commentator and Lions fan Zia-ul Raushan, head coach of Geylang International Football Club Noor Ali and ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan in ST's podcast studio. ST PHOTO: AMIRUL KARIM
Deepanraj Ganesan
Updated
Mar 28, 2024, 06:00 PM
Published
Mar 28, 2024, 06:00 PM

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.

In this episode of Hard Tackle, Deepanraj Ganesan is joined by former Singapore international Noor Ali and Singapore Premier League commentator and Lions fan Zia-ul Raushan to dissect the Singapore national football team’s first two matches under new coach Tsutomu Ogura.

The Lions played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against China on March 21 in front of the 28,414 crowd at the National Stadium. Five days later in chilly Tianjin, the Lions fell to a 4-1 loss, although there were signs of progress once again as the Republic showed grit and bravery in their play before being undone by a controversial penalty and two late goals.

So what do our pundits make of the start under Ogura and what is the way forward?

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:30 Why is there a positive feeling amongst fans despite the Lions not posing a victory against China?  

8:30 Noor Ali on how the team has shaped up tactically under Ogura 

17:15 The need for stronger mentality amongst players and the importance of leadership 

21:00 What Ogura and the Lions can improve on 

34:00 On the new standards in the national team and why players must step up

Read: https://str.sg/8Kmc

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

---

---

