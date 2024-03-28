The Lions’ Tsutomu Ogura era is underway

The Lions played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against China on March 21 in front of the 28,414 crowd at the National Stadium. Five days later in chilly Tianjin, the Lions fell to a 4-1 loss, although there were signs of progress once again as the Republic showed grit and bravery in their play before being undone by a controversial penalty and two late goals.

So what do our pundits make of the start under Ogura and what is the way forward?

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:30 Why is there a positive feeling amongst fans despite the Lions not posing a victory against China?

8:30 Noor Ali on how the team has shaped up tactically under Ogura

17:15 The need for stronger mentality amongst players and the importance of leadership

21:00 What Ogura and the Lions can improve on

34:00 On the new standards in the national team and why players must step up

Read: https://str.sg/8Kmc

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Amirul Karim

Edited by: Amirul Karim

Follow ST Sports Talk every month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa

Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on X: https://str.sg/wtra

Read his articles: https://str.sg/ip4G

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!