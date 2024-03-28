The Lions’ Tsutomu Ogura era is underway

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.
In this episode of Hard Tackle, Deepanraj Ganesan is joined by former Singapore international Noor Ali and Singapore Premier League commentator and Lions fan Zia-ul Raushan to dissect the Singapore national football team’s first two matches under new coach Tsutomu Ogura.
The Lions played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against China on March 21 in front of the 28,414 crowd at the National Stadium. Five days later in chilly Tianjin, the Lions fell to a 4-1 loss, although there were signs of progress once again as the Republic showed grit and bravery in their play before being undone by a controversial penalty and two late goals.
So what do our pundits make of the start under Ogura and what is the way forward?
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:30 Why is there a positive feeling amongst fans despite the Lions not posing a victory against China?
8:30 Noor Ali on how the team has shaped up tactically under Ogura
17:15 The need for stronger mentality amongst players and the importance of leadership
21:00 What Ogura and the Lions can improve on
34:00 On the new standards in the national team and why players must step up
Read: https://str.sg/8Kmc
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Amirul Karim
Edited by: Amirul Karim
Follow ST Sports Talk every month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on X: https://str.sg/wtra
Read his articles: https://str.sg/ip4G
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!