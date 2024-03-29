2023 ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Shanti Pereira

What are three songs that are meaningful to you?

Candle In The Wind by Elton John. It’s not really about the song but more so the artist because I grew up listening to Elton John a lot and that is because of my dad. We listened to his songs in the car and at home my dad would often be humming to the tunes. And Candle In The Wind is one of the songs that has always been in my head since those times. Listening to the song just brings me back to the times that I spent with my dad in the car as we commuted around, whether it was to send me to school or training. That was really how we bonded because we really enjoyed the songs.

Pretty Girl Rock by Keri Hilson because it’s like a confidence (boosting) song. If I or anyone want to feel extremely confident of themselves, this is a song you listen to. It’s such a good vibe song because when you’re in a sad mood or when you’re in a good mood, it’s just such a good song to listen to. In fact, it is one of the songs in my pre-race playlist. So I often listen to it before a race to have a good feeling before I head out to run.

Breaking Free (High School Musical) by Drew Seeley, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron. Mainly because it brings about some nice memories. When the movie first came out, it was on the Disney Channel and my sisters and I watched it together for the first time. We got popcorn and set ourselves up in front of the TV and I remember us being so excited and we sang along to this song several times after we heard it.

A book or quote that you like?

“Only you have the power to determine what happens in your life and nobody else.” I don’t know where I heard or saw it from, but it is something that really resonated with me at that time and it is something that I remind myself of till now.

Your favourite sporting moment of 2023?

It was the Asian championships 100m final. It was a big moment for me. Not because I won the race but because I really stuck to my race plan and executed it exactly how my coach and I wanted to. We did a lot of pre-race planning and I ended up with a gold and a PB (personal best). There was also a short lead time to the next day’s 200m heats and in athletics, things rarely work out the way you want it to. This time it did. When you make a plan and just stick with it and everything goes well, it is a very good feeling.

What advice would you give your younger self in January 2023?

In order to improve on your time and see the results that you’re hoping to see this season, you have to stay disciplined, and be consistent with your habits every single day. Because that’s what matters the most. Motivation is hard to come by. But, if you stick to your routines and keep your discipline and your habits, then that’s going to help motivate you in this past year, all the way to the end.