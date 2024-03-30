Passion for rowing unites this Singapore family of six

SINGAPORE – A family that rows together, stays together. At least when it comes to the Yees.

Yee Kok Pheng, 53, his wife Kee Su Ling, 52, sons Matthew, 26, Marcus, 19, Micah, 17 and daughter, Rebekah, 14, were among nearly 120 competitors at the inaugural Singapore Indoor Rowing Championships on March 30 at The Row Space on Aliwal Street.

Su Ling and Rebekah raced in the women’s 500m while the rest participated in the men’s event. Kok Pheng took bragging rights, beating his kids by finishing seventh among 23 rowers.

While the Yees, all dressed in matching maroon tops, did not win any medals in the individual category, Kok Pheng claimed a silver in the relay.

The real triumph, however, was the quality time together. Kok Pheng said: “Rowing is an activity that we are able to share and participate in as a family and it helps us all to keep fit and healthy.

“Exercise has to be part of your schedule, so that it can help you to destress from the pressures of daily life... for us, there is an added bonus of allowing us to connect as a family.”

For Micah, it was a memorable day.

The Institute of Technical Education College East student said: “I don’t think too many people can say that they entered a sports competition with their whole family. It’s something I will always remember.”

Kok Pheng, a Singapore permanent resident from Penang, started indoor rowing around 2003 when he was recommended the machine as part of his rehabilitation after an ankle injury playing basketball. He later competed in several state-level competitions and even the 2023 World Indoor Rowing Championships.

His passion has proved infectious. There is a rowing machine in their Tampines home and everyone takes turns on it with Kok Pheng keeping a close watch, even remotely.

Su Ling said: “When he is away on business trips, he sends us messages to ask us if we have done any rowing for the day and he will ask us to send through pictures of the distance we rowed. He pushes us to do it.”