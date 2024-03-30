ST Sports’ Play of the Month – 3x3 basketball

SINGAPORE – Ever since he chanced upon the Michael Jordan: Come Fly with Me movie at a CD shop when he was six, Tay Ding Loon’s life has revolved around basketball.

He grew up playing it and was with the Singapore Slingers for seven seasons, but when the veteran player stepped on the 3x3 court at the end of 2023, he felt like a rookie again.

While the fundamentals of the traditional 5v5 and 3x3 formats are similar, the two are different in many other aspects. The latter has fewer players, a smaller court and moves at a faster pace which leaves less room for error.

Tay, 29, said: “As a basketball player, some of us move without thinking, it’s natural. When we play with the Slingers, we know where each player is going and where to move in specific situations.

“It was tough because when I first went in, some of them had been training a while with (national 3x3 head) coach (Lazar) Rasic.”

Tay joined the 3x3 national team after the Asean Basketball League and Slingers went into dormancy in November 2023 as a way to keep fit and continue playing the sport.

He had participated in an overseas 3x3 tournament 12 years ago, but said the current version has changed significantly over the past decade.

The 3x3 format has long been played in streets and gyms worldwide. Starting in the 1980s, it was popular in urban areas where there was often only one basket and a half-court available.

It went fully mainstream when it was introduced to the Olympic roster at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

While the 5v5 game is between 40 and 48 minutes long (Fiba or NBA) and split over four quarters, the 3x3 variant is played over a single 10-minute period or until one team scores 21 points.

On the appeal of 3x3, Tay said: “It’s very fast. In 3x3 everyone is involved in the game equally, nobody plays more or less.”

The Basketball Association of Singapore has also been trying to develop the 3x3 scene here as they eye a podium finish at the 2029 SEA Games and a spot at the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.

It has been holding a national 3x3 league, with monthly tournaments held at different malls across the island.