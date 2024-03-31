Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew ends title drought with Madrid Spain Masters win over Toma Junior Popov

SINGAPORE – Loh Kean Yew’s 833-day wait for a follow-up triumph to his 2021 badminton world title has ended.

On March 31, the world No. 11 beat 25th-ranked Toma Junior Popov of France 21-11, 15-21, 22-20 in the Madrid Spain Masters men’s singles final at the Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur for his third Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour crown.

The US$210,000 (S$283,000) event is on the fifth tier of the BWF World Tour, behind the World Tour Finals, Super 1000, Super 750 and Super 500 events.

Including major games and lower-tier international tournaments, this is Loh’s ninth win in 20 finals.

In the earlier rounds in Madrid, he had beaten Chinese Taipei’s world No. 60 Huang Yu-kai, Popov’s younger brother Christo (21st), Denmark’s Mads Christophersen (55th) and another Taiwanese Wang Tzu-wei (24th).

Loh was at his explosive best at the start of the final, unleashing smashes of over 400 kmh, executing skilful changes in pace and direction, and displaying cat-like reflexes while defending to dominate an opponent he had overcome in all four previous encounters as he took the opener in just 14 minutes.

But, despite more than seven hours on court in Madrid, as he also reached the men’s doubles semi-final with Christo, Toma showed the resolve that led him to win all of his previous 12 men’s singles finals at senior level. Maximising his 1.96m frame, the 25-year-old unleashed his own booming shots to level the tie as Loh struggled with the drift in the second game.