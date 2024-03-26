Choa Chu Kang Stadium pitch closed for maintenance after complaints of poor conditions

SINGAPORE – The Deloitte Women’s Premier League (WPL) has moved to a temporary venue just two weeks into the 2024 season, after the Choa Chu Kang Stadium pitch was closed for maintenance from March 23.

This comes after The Straits Times reported on March 19 that players, coaches and fans were unhappy with the poor pitch conditions at the facility. During the league’s opening weekend on March 9 and 10, teams encountered uneven and sandy surfaces and conditions deteriorated after rain caused parts of the field to become muddy and waterlogged.

In total, six WPL games were played over two weekends at Choa Chu Kang.

Responding to ST’s queries, a spokesperson from Sport Singapore (SportSG), which operates the facility, said: “The pitch at ActiveSG Choa Chu Kang Stadium will be undergoing enhanced maintenance, in view of recent weather and usage patterns.

“These works, which are in addition to the annual and weekly maintenance routines, have commenced and include restoration works, application of fertilisers, increased mowing, as well as topdressing and levelling of the pitch.

“The pitch was thereafter closed from March 23 for three to four weeks to facilitate recovery. SportSG will continue to monitor the pitch condition vis-a-vis usage and weather patterns, and adjust our maintenance efforts where required.”

As a result, two WPL matches on March 23 and 24 were moved to the Jalan Besar Stadium. No other league matches are scheduled for the next two weekends, with four games resuming on April 13 and 14. No details were provided on alternative venues for these games, if affected.

Lion City Sailors goalkeeper Beatrice Tan was surprised by the decision to hold the top-of-the-table clash between her club and Albirex Niigata at Jalan Besar on March 24. Sailors eventually won 2-1.

But the 31-year-old, who also plays for the national women’s team, was glad that both games were relocated, adding, “Knowing that we were going to play an important match at Jalan Besar gave us a sense of relief because the condition of Choa Chu Kang field was bad.

“(It gives us) one less thing to worry about and I’m hoping all the other teams will have their matches shifted too as it’ll be only fair for them.”

The closure will also impact Singapore Youth League (SYL) games and the National School Games’ (NSG) athletics events, as well as Albirex’s training sessions for their women’s and youth teams.

According to SYL’s website, up to eight fixtures were initially scheduled at Choa Chu Kang during the maintenance period. An Under-15 match between ActiveSG Football Academy and Geylang International on March 23 was also moved to Hougang Stadium.

SportSG’s spokesperson said: “In the case of Choa Chu Kang, these include temporarily reallocating Jalan Besar Stadium for the Women’s Premier League matches during the weekend of March 22 to 23, Jurong West and Yishun stadiums for Albirex Niigata’s training, as well as ITE College East and Home of Athletics Stadiums for the Singapore Youth League matches and the National School Games throw events respectively.”

All NSG track events and one field category – shot put – will continue to be held at Choa Chu Kang.

Noting that the national governing body “works closely with affected stakeholders on the transition plans,” its spokesperson added that “plans will continue to be developed and fine-tuned to minimise disruption”.