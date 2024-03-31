Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira breaks 400m national record

SINGAPORE – As part of preparations for her 2024 season, Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira was entered for a 400m race – a distance that she seldom competes in – at the Florida Relays on March 30.

After crossing the finish line, she achieved more than just her training objective. She broke another national record.

Pereira’s 53.67sec effort, which placed her fifth in a race won by Canada’s Kyra Constantine (51.50), eclipsed the 54.18sec mark set by Dipna Lim-Prasad en route to a silver medal at the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Pereira’s coach Luis Cunha told The Straits Times: “Running the 400m is part of her preparation, maybe (she will race) one more time later this season if there is that opportunity.”

The World Athletics website showed that her previous 400m race was at the Singapore Athletics Performance Trials in 2020, when she clocked 56.97sec.

The 400m race in the James G. Pressly Stadium at the University of Florida concluded Pereira’s two-month training stint in the Sunshine State.

The 27-year-old had also set national records in both the 100m and 200m in a stellar 2023 season, which saw her rack up five gold medals and a silver at major meets.

She won gold for both distances at the SEA Games in Cambodia and Asian Championships in Bangkok, where she lowered her national record in the century sprint to 11.20sec in July.

A month later, she rewrote her 200m national mark by clocking 22.57sec in Budapest as she became the first Singaporean to reach the semi-finals of the world championships, earning a Paris Olympics spot in the process.

At the Hangzhou Asian Games, she wrapped up her season with a 100m silver and 200m gold to become the first Singaporean to clinch an Asiad athletics title since Chee Swee Lee in 1974.

Next up for Pereira will be the Singapore Open from April 18-19.

She is also set to take part in competitions in Europe, where she had warmed up for her feats in 2023 with races in Germany, Switzerland and France.

The 80,000-capacity Stade de France, which will host the Paris Olympics’ athletics events from Aug 1-11, will be her final destination for 2024.