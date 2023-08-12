‘Willing buyer, willing seller’: How and why ticket scalpers do what they do

SINGAPORE – After listing more than 20 Taylor Swift tickets on Carousell for more than triple the price per ticket, Timothy (not his real name) became a target of ire for the American superstar’s die-hard fans.

Swifties posted his account on several social media platforms and called on users to report him for scalping.

“Don’t buy from this scalper, the price is just too high,” said one fan.

“This scalper definitely used many bots to purchase these tickets,” added another.

However, Timothy, a full-time national serviceman, told The Straits Times that his operation involved no bots but five other men, who are all his friends.

The group decided to purchase bulk tickets to make “some pocket money”, he explained.

Instead of bots – or autonomous computer programs – Timothy and his friends relied on nearly 150 manually created e-mail accounts to obtain the access codes needed to purchase tickets.

Multiple browsers were used, but not one of the friends camped or queued at a single SingPost outlet.

Timothy said he and his friends previously sold limited-edition sneakers in a Telegram channel, and this gave them experience with online transactions.

“Many people, or rather fans, often mistake (the practice) as ‘botting’ something,” he said. “We heard that term often among the community of those that resell sneakers.”

Swift will hold six concerts at the National Stadium in March, and Timothy’s group managed to obtain tickets for five of them.

The group listed prices for tickets at $1,200 for Category 1, $1,000 (Cat 2), $650 (Cat 5) and $600 (Cat 6). The original prices were $348, $328, $168 and $108, respectively.

On Taylor Swift group chats, many have expressed anger at scalpers like Timothy.

Documents teaching individuals how to report scalpers to Carousell and Ticketmaster have been circulated. Some comments have been extreme, telling scalpers to “go and die”, while others only lament that it is “disheartening” to see people engage in outright profiteering.

But the situation is simply a case of willing buyer, willing seller, said economist Song Seng Wun.

“A surge in demand creates an opportunity for people to provide that supply,” he said. “People will pay money to those who can provide the supply for what they are demanding. It is just economics.”