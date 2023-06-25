Taylor Swift adds 3 dates to her Singapore concert, bringing total to 6 shows

SINGAPORE - Good news for Swifties in Singapore.

American pop star Taylor Swift is adding three more shows to her much-hyped The Eras Tour at the National Stadium due to “overwhelming response”, said Singapore Sports Hub in an update on its website.

The additional dates for the highly anticipated concert will be on March 7, 8 and 9.

This means the 33-year-old will be playing for a total of six nights in Singapore.

On Thursday, it was announced that Swift will be performing three nights, from March 2 to 4, 2024.

Swift’s fans – both here and in the region – are now in a frenzy over securing tickets for her shows in Singapore.

Tickets will start at $108, with VIP packages also available. A pre-sale for UOB cardmembers will be available from July 5 at noon, while general sales open via Ticketmaster on July 7 at noon.

Fan registration for general on-sale tickets began on June 23 at noon and end on June 28 at noon. Registration is needed for an access code to buy tickets.

Ticketmaster’s website notes that ticket sales are limited to a maximum of four for each account.

Singapore Sports Hub, which is owned and managed by Kallang Alive Sport Management, has said that Singapore’s National Stadium will be the only venue in Asia outside of Japan that Swift will be stopping by on her world tour.

More than 200,000 fans are expected to attend the American superstar’s shows here – and the economy can expect a boost from those who make their way here.

Swift, known for a long list of pop hits including Love Story and You Belong With Me, was last in Singapore in 2015 for The 1989 World Tour. Tickets to her two shows – where she performed for almost 20,000 fans – sold out soon after they went on sale.

Her popularity has continued to skyrocket in the years since, with her 10th and latest album Midnights flying off the shelves and racking up huge streaming numbers immediately after its release in October 2022.