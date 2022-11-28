Desperate learner drivers pay for queue-jumping bot services to secure earlier slots

SINGAPORE - In October, when Ms Regan (not her real name) tried to book slots for simulation training for her Class 3A licence, she realised she could secure a place only in January 2023.

The Bukit Batok Driving Centre (BBDC) has three simulators.

The 19-year-old has to complete three modules, each about 20 minutes, before she is allowed to book her practical driving test.

Determined to attain her licence by December, as she has to move overseas in February 2023 for her studies, she turned to someone online who offered bot booking services.

She managed to clear her simulation training before the end of October and has booked the practical test for December.

She is not the only one to turn to bot booking services to snag elusive slots in an attempt to acquire their driving and riding licences earlier.

Bots are software programs that help to perform specific tasks by imitating humans. The key difference is they can do so at much higher speeds.

In this case, bots help learners to snag slots the moment they become available, such as when another learner cancels.

The Straits Times found at least seven providers on Carousell offering a range of bot booking services for slots – from simulation training to practical lessons to theory tests – across the ComfortDelGro, Bukit Batok and Singapore Safety driving centres.

These services have been offered for about a year. To book a slot for simulation training, buyers must fork out up to $70 a slot. The lowest price is $5.

For practical lessons, the prices range from $5 to $15 for each slot. These fees are on top of the charges the centres bill learners for the lessons and training.

In Ms Regan’s case, instead of spending $69 for three simulation training sessions, she had to pay an extra $210 to secure slots on her desired dates.

“It was definitely costly but worth it,” she said. Learners have to give the bot service providers their login details and their preferred dates for training and lessons.

Some providers claimed that for a higher fee, they could book a slot on the same day.

“I chose to use it as I heard and read the reviews of how quickly people were able to acquire both practical and simulation training sessions,” said Ms Regan.