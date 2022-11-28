Desperate learner drivers pay for queue-jumping bot services to secure earlier slots

SINGAPORE - In October, when Ms Regan (not her real name) tried to book slots for simulation training for her Class 3A licence, she realised she could secure a place only in January 2023.
The Bukit Batok Driving Centre (BBDC) has three simulators.
The 19-year-old has to complete three modules, each about 20 minutes, before she is allowed to book her practical driving test.
Determined to attain her licence by December, as she has to move overseas in February 2023 for her studies, she turned to someone online who offered bot booking services.
She managed to clear her simulation training before the end of October and has booked the practical test for December.
She is not the only one to turn to bot booking services to snag elusive slots in an attempt to acquire their driving and riding licences earlier.
Bots are software programs that help to perform specific tasks by imitating humans. The key difference is they can do so at much higher speeds.
In this case, bots help learners to snag slots the moment they become available, such as when another learner cancels.
The Straits Times found at least seven providers on Carousell offering a range of bot booking services for slots – from simulation training to practical lessons to theory tests – across the ComfortDelGro, Bukit Batok and Singapore Safety driving centres.
These services have been offered for about a year. To book a slot for simulation training, buyers must fork out up to $70 a slot. The lowest price is $5.
For practical lessons, the prices range from $5 to $15 for each slot. These fees are on top of the charges the centres bill learners for the lessons and training.
In Ms Regan’s case, instead of spending $69 for three simulation training sessions, she had to pay an extra $210 to secure slots on her desired dates.
“It was definitely costly but worth it,” she said. Learners have to give the bot service providers their login details and their preferred dates for training and lessons.
Some providers claimed that for a higher fee, they could book a slot on the same day.
“I chose to use it as I heard and read the reviews of how quickly people were able to acquire both practical and simulation training sessions,” said Ms Regan.
Sembawang MP Lim Wee Kiak asked in Parliament in November whether the current number of driving schools and instructors is able to meet the demands for practical driving lessons to obtain a Class 3 licence.
In a written reply, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said the enrolment rate for Class 3 and 3A licences from January to September 2022 was higher than pre-Covid-19 levels, likely due to pent-up demand following the pandemic.
About 7,100 learner motorists were being enrolled per month from January to September – 500 more than in the pre-Covid-19 period.
Mr Shanmugam said learner motorists may have to wait longer before they can start their driving lessons or find it more difficult to book their desired lesson slots.
The driving schools have been monitoring the situation and are actively hiring more driving instructors to meet the demand, he added.
Ms Tammy Tan, group chief branding and communications officer for ComfortDelGro, said demand for driving lessons at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre (CDC) has “more or less returned to pre-pandemic levels” as Covid-19 restrictions eased.
“As such, waiting time for driving lessons and simulator sessions may be longer for some depending on the class licence that learners are taking, the type of vehicles that they are learning with, and the progress that they are making,” she said.
Mr Ang Koh Kwee, general manager for BBDC, said the average monthly enrolment for Class 3 and 3A licences has increased from 1,300 learners before Covid-19 to about 1,400 now.
The average waiting time for practical lessons has also increased from 40 days before Covid-19 to about 100 days now, he said.
Those with Class 3 licence can drive cars with automatic and manual transmission while Class 3A licensees can only drive cars with automatic transmission.
ST has also reached out to the Singapore Safety Driving Centre.
The other two centres said they are aware that learners are using bots – which is not allowed – and they are taking measures to prevent this.
To clamp down on the use of bots, BBDC tracks suspected users’ IP addresses and the frequency of log-ins. These accounts will be temporarily suspended, the centre added.
BBDC is also looking into implementing anti-bot solutions by third-party vendors.
However, Mr Ang said the centre cannot stop the use of bots completely due to the widespread and easy usage of robotic automation software, which can be used to create software bots.
CDC said learners caught using bots may have their accounts disabled.
“(The centre) takes a serious view of such malpractices as it deprives learners who are already in the queue,” said Ms Tan, adding that it has disabled accounts after detecting that bots were used for the booking of slots. The last time the centre did so was in July.
Besides adopting measures to keep bots at bay, driving centres have also set limits on the number of slots learners can book.
Currently, there are three simulators for learners at BBDC, which plans to double the number of simulators to six in January 2023, said Mr Ang.
The number of simulators at CDC was increased from six to eight in early November.
Ms Regan said: “More simulators should have been added earlier, but I hope learners can now finally not wait so long for slots any more.”