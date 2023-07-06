Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has brought out the worst in all of us

SINGAPORE – What a cruel summer this is turning out to be for Swifties.

The digital blood bath that was Wednesday’s UOB pre-sale for Taylor Swift concert tickets may go down in history as one of the most defining events of our time. Dubbed The Great War by South-east Asian fans, millions of whom went to battle for one of her six shows happening here in March 2024, it had all the makings of an actual war: work set-ups for battle stations, multiple devices as weapons, a take-no-prisoners mindset. It was every man for himself.