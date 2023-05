SINGAPORE – When superstar K-pop quartet Blackpink played at the National Stadium in May, one of their many fans in Singapore, who wanted to be known only as Ms Lee, was not among the attendees.

The 29-year-old, who works in telecommunications, had originally secured a $248 standing pen ticket (which is behind the VIP and Category 2 ticket-holders), but felt it was not ideal. Eventually, she sold the ticket on online marketplace Carousell for $348.