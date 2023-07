Singaporeans deserve first dibs on concert tickets for the Taylor Swift and Coldplay shows when they come here to perform.

There should be a quota, a set-aside for Singaporean fans. Singaporean fans should be able to use their Singpass log-ins so that they get first crack at buying tickets. Also, ticket scalpers should be walked down the streets in chains, with a bell-ringer following behind them shouting “Shame! Shame!”.