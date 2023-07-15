54 Taylor Swift fans lost at least $45k in concert ticket scam in less than a week

SINGAPORE – She was a concert ticket scam victim nine years ago, but desperate for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert next March, she paid $700 to a “reseller” on Carousell.

Thinking she had snagged a good deal for two Category 3 tickets worth $288 each, Anna (not her real name), 30, thanked the “reseller” profusely.

She was excited to get tickets to surprise her boyfriend, a huge Swift fan, only to realise she had been scammed a second time when the “reseller” blocked her after receiving the cash.

Anna, an administrative executive, was one of at least 54 victims who lost more than $45,000 in less than a week, thinking they had bought tickets to Swift’s The Eras Tour.

It will be held over six nights at the National Stadium, from March 2 to 4 and March 7 to 9, 2024.

About 300,000 fans are expected to attend, and her tickets, which cost between $88 and $1,228, sold out over two days of sales.

Revealing the scam figures to The Straits Times, the police said with more acts announcing concert dates in Singapore this year, there has been a resurgence of scams involving concert ticket sales.

They said the latest figures showed that at least 522 victims fell prey to such scams this year as at July 10, with victims losing at least $518,000.

This is more than the 199 victims who were duped in such scams in the whole of 2022. The amount lost so far this year was almost triple the $175,000 lost to such scams in the whole of 2022.

Anna had failed to get tickets on July 5 during the pre-sale for UOB card holders.

Her queue number was 300,000 on her laptop, but she got a better number on her mobile phone, of around 20,000.

She said: “I thought I had a good chance of buying two tickets to surprise my boyfriend, who has been a fan since her debut album, Taylor Swift, came out in 2006. It will be his 32nd birthday in March too.”