Upskilling: Change discomfort or chance to change?

While account director Bryan Choong, 38, supports the measures announced in this year’s Budget to promote upskilling, he sympathises with those who may not feel the same way.

“Upskilling, especially to make a mid-career switch, does come with some risk,” said Mr Choong, who works in real estate. “You can give people SkillsFuture credits, but is it enough for them to jump out of their comfort zone?”

The father of two, aged seven and nine, adds that choosing the right course to pursue, supporting dependants while upskilling, and having a safety net for those who may have made a wrong career switch, might weigh on people’s minds.

That, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Law Rahayu Mahzam, is why changing mindsets towards upskilling, and having alternate pathways to success, are some of the longer-term goals of Budget 2024.

Beyond addressing immediate concerns, such as cost of living pressures and supporting families and seniors, Ms Rahayu said there is an “aspirational portion” to the Budget, which requires a mindset shift for Singaporeans to realise the long-term benefits.

She was speaking at a post-Budget dialogue at Fernvale Community Club on March 2. About 120 participants took part in the event, which was organised by government feedback and engagement unit Reach and Kiss92 FM, an English-language radio station under SPH Radio.

Ms Rahayu was joined by panellists He Ruiming, co-founder of financial blog The Woke Salaryman, and Howie Lau, managing director at local tech firm NCS Singapore. The session was moderated by Kiss92 FM DJs The Flying Dutchman and Angelique Teo.

“We are putting in the seeds, so that there are changes in the way we perceive things, there are changes in the way we see what success is for future generations,” said Ms Rahayu, who is also Reach’s advisory panel deputy chairperson.

“Hopefully this is something that can translate to better lives for Singaporeans in the long run.”

Embracing training, upskilling

A large segment of the hour-long session was focused on addressing one of the top issues on people’s minds: Job transformation and training for workers to progress in their careers amid manpower disruptions.

Ms Rahayu pointed to how Budget 2024 has rolled out various measures, such as a new SkillsFuture Level-Up Programme to better support mid-career workers, with a credit top-up of $4,000 for all Singaporeans aged 40 and above.