S’pore goes full throttle on AI to secure future for workforce; allocates $500m for advanced hardware

SINGAPORE – Singapore has launched a slew of schemes to give its workforce an edge in the future of artificial intelligence (AI), including allocating up to $500 million to secure advanced computer chips to provide the infrastructure needed to power AI innovation in the private and public sectors.

At least $27 million will go into building expertise in AI, by offering 100 AI scholarships for Singaporean students and attracting global experts to collaborate with Singapore.

During the debate on her ministry’s budget on March 1, Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo said these plans will go a long way towards building three AI communities here, comprising users, creators and practitioners, like data scientists and machine learning engineers.

“Every city with some AI ambition wants these creators, practitioners and users – as many as they can get. The competition is extremely intense,” said Mrs Teo.

The ministry provided a breakdown of the $1 billion committed to AI over the next five years, first announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during Budget 2024 on Feb 16.

Investment in talent

More than $27 million will be channelled into academia to grow the AI talent pool here, as part of plans to triple the number of AI practitioners to at least 15,000 over the next five years, detailed in the National AI Strategy 2.0. The strategy was refreshed in December 2023, when DPM Wong detailed Singapore’s plans to become a leader in AI and the need for all industries to become familiar with AI.

MPs, including Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson SMC) and Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC), had asked how Singapore aims to deepen its expertise in AI and attract world-class talent amid intense competition.

Part of the budget will be allocated to award a pilot batch of five AI visiting professors over the next five years to drive research here and provide training opportunities for local students.

Top AI researchers are in high demand internationally and will be critical to help Singapore deepen its expertise and draw in other researchers and companies to work with them, said the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) in a statement. It did not state a budget for the initiative.

The experts will be required to spend at least a fifth of their time on the collaboration and identify a Singapore collaborator to anchor their activities here, it added.

The Government will invest $7 million into an accelerated masters programme for AI to build a pipeline of Singaporean research talent and students who are keen on AI research roles or to pursue doctorate programmes.

The AI Accelerated Masters Programme, which will halve the period of studies for a Masters by Research degree to one year, is expected to support 50 Singaporeans over the next three years and will open for applications in March.

Over the next three years, at least $20 million in scholarships will be offered to students studying for their undergraduate, masters and PhD under the SG Digital Scholarship.

The scholarships will target Singaporeans with plans to pursue a career in AI and allow these students to work in the industry after they graduate.

The TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative, which helps to train fresh or mid-career workers keen to work in tech, will also be expanded by working with companies to receive trainees for hands-on experiences.

More than 17,000 locals have been trained and placed in the tech sector since 2016, and 231,000 individuals received training under the programme, said MCI.