Going beyond talk: Microsoft woos S’pore to apply AI at scale

SINGAPORE – Tech giant Microsoft has announced six collaborations to ramp up the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) among local businesses and workers.

The American firm, a first mover in the global AI race, also made the first big-bang launch in 2024 to co-pilot Singapore’s AI ambitions.

Microsoft signed two memorandums of understanding on Mar 6 with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and NTUC LearningHub.

The SSG agreement aims to help 2,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) over three years to adopt AI and get more productive in workflows such as human resources, finance and sales and marketing.

There are more than 280,000 SMEs in Singapore, comprising about 99 per cent of businesses here.

The signing with NTUC Learning Hub is to raise AI literacy of up to 100,000 members of the labour union.

Mr Ahmed Mazhari, Microsoft’s president for Asia, said adoption of generative AI has outpaced every other technology he knows.

He was excited about its potential: “Think about all the hawker centres here. Think about those people who have wants and dos, and who work every single day. How can we make them productive? How can we make them more agile?”

The government announced a $1 billion for AI funding over the next five years in the 2024 Budget, doubling down on Singapore’s National AI Strategy 2.0 targets to triple the AI workforce to at least 15,000 and make all industries conversant with AI capabilities.

While multiple surveys have shown that most organisations believe in AI’s benefits, a majority are grappling with a lack of AI talent and expertise.

To catalyse the adoption of its AI tools, Microsoft formed the AI Pinnacle Program with security services provider Certis, home team science and technology agency HTX, Mediacorp, engineering services firm Seatrium and the national healthtech agency Synapxe.

The programme aims to raise AI adoption across its members’ supply chains, creating clusters of AI users in their respective industries.

Certis Group chairman Allen Lew said: “Our biggest source of supply is human resources, and that the cost is going up.”

If AI could ease his frontliners’ work, the profession could draw more entrants.

Besides raising productivity, he said: “How do we change the way we provide a service that it’s not putting humans upfront as you see today? We want to use the humans to enhance the technology. That’s the bigger picture.”