Budget 2024: ITE grads to get $15,000 in top-ups when they enrol in and complete a diploma programme

SINGAPORE - Graduates from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will get a total of $15,000 in top-ups when they enrol in and complete a diploma programme, as part of efforts to better support them financially and professionally.

These aim to ensure that the wages and career prospects of ITE graduates are not too far below those of their peers in polytechnics and universities, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Feb 16.

Under the new ITE Progression Award, graduates aged 30 and below will get a $5,000 top-up to their Post-Secondary Education Account when they enrol in a diploma programme. This is to help offset the costs of obtaining a diploma.

Once they have obtained their diploma, these graduates will get an additional $10,000 topped up into their Central Provident Fund Ordinary Accounts. This is to give them a head-start in purchasing a home or saving for retirement.

“We want to encourage and support more young ITE graduates in their upskilling efforts, so they can excel in a profession they have trained in, and get themselves onto a better career and wage trajectory,” DPM Wong said.