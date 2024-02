The latest round of SkillsFuture measures announced in Budget 2024 focuses on mid-career workers – those aged 40 and above – as this is a group that is widely perceived to be more vulnerable to labour market disruptions for several reasons.

First, their knowledge and skills are more likely to be outdated. Second, their family care and financial burdens are also likely to be heavier, thwarting many of them from pursuing what Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong terms “a proper skills reboot”.