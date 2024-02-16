Budget 2024: $4k SkillsFuture Credit top-up for mid-career workers, subsidies for another diploma

DPM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said: “We want participants taking up these programmes to be assured of better employability outcomes after they have completed their training.”

Younger Singaporeans will receive the same top-up once they reach 40. The $4,000 credit will have no expiry date.

Those above the age of 40 will also be given a monthly training allowance when they enrol in selected full-time courses from 2025, to partially offset the income loss from taking time off work.

The courses that are eligible include full-time SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme courses, and full-time publicly-funded courses at institutes of higher learning and arts institutions up to the undergraduate degree level.

The allowance will be equivalent to 50 per cent of one’s average income over the latest available 12-month period, up to $3,000 per month.

Each person can receive up to 24 months of training allowance throughout his or her lifetime. If an individual has been unemployed for more than a year, the training allowance will not be applicable.

DPM Wong said the Government invests heavily in human capital, but learning cannot stop when formal schooling ends.

The Singapore workforce ranks highly in terms of skills and technical proficiency, but expertise is in constant flux with rapid technological advances, he said.

Even more investment has to be made to help workers update their skills, and learn how to harness new technologies more effectively, he added.

Since starting SkillsFuture nearly 10 years ago, the Government’s spending on continuing education and training has nearly doubled to $0.9 billion in 2023, he said.

Good progress in this area has been made over the past decade, but much more can still be done, he said. “Continuous skills upgrading throughout life is now more important than ever,” he added.

The support measures for mid-career workers aim to help those who need a skills reboot, and have to take time off work to attend training over an extended period, while juggling financial and caregiving obligations, DPM Wong said.