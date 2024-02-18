Budget 2024: Businesses welcome upskilling benefits seen as vital for workers to stay relevant

SINGAPORE – Some businesses here have given the thumbs up to SkillsFuture measures announced in the Budget on Feb 16, with a handful, including foreign investors, already seeing opportunities to reskill and train employees in emerging technologies, particularly in artificial intelligence.

Unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Parliament, Singapore’s 2024 Budget includes a host of benefits aimed at upskilling middle-aged workers and enabling them to return to school to pursue new career paths.

Businesses keen on implementing technologies such as AI have been quick to identify this as an avenue to reskill staff, and hire from what they expect could soon be a wider tech talent pool.

Others hope programmes relevant to more traditional industries such as manufacturing will be available.

In the Budget, DPM Wong announced a new SkillsFuture Level-Up programme, which includes a $4,000 SkillsFuture Credit top-up for all Singaporeans aged 40 and above. To be given in May, this sum can be used to enrol in selected training courses that will enhance employability.

Subsidies will also be given to all Singaporeans aged 40 and above to pursue another full-time diploma at a local polytechnic, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) or arts institutions from academic year 2025.