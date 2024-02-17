SkillsFuture help for mid-career workers a way to prevent inequality growing: President Tharman

SINGAPORE - The newly-announced SkillsFuture Credit top-up for mid-career workers is meant to help all Singaporeans progress through life and prevent inequality from growing, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Feb 17.

In a Facebook post, he called the new scheme a “bold package of support” to help Singaporeans get back into a course of learning and “one of the most important initiatives for our future”.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had on Feb 16 in his Budget 2024 proposal unveiled a new SkillsFuture Level-Up programme targeted at Singaporeans aged 40 and above.

It included a $4,000 top-up of SkillsFuture credit to be used for selected courses with better employability outcomes.

Younger Singaporeans will also receive the top-up when they reach the age of 40.