S’pore has ‘no choice’ but to require airlines to use sustainable fuel in green push: CAAS chief

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s civil aviation chief said the authorities here have no choice but to require airlines to use green jet fuel despite concerns that a planned levy to be imposed on passengers could result in higher air travel costs and reduce Singapore’s competitiveness as an air hub.

Mr Han Kok Juan, director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), said on Feb 20 that the agency has been asked why it wants to mandate eco-friendly fuel use, which would make air travel more expensive and compromise the competitiveness of airlines and the Singapore air hub.

“We have no choice, because if you really think about it... it is really a matter of time that we would have to deploy sustainable aviation fuel in our respective airports,” Mr Han said at a dialogue session at the Singapore Airshow 2024, which runs till Feb 25.

He acknowledged that this will make operating out of the Singapore hub “a bit more expensive”, but Singapore will try to be a lot more competitive and attractive in other ways. He did not elaborate.

The dialogue, attended by about 70 people, including delegates and exhibitors, was moderated by Mr Oliver Plogmann, a partner at management consultancy McKinsey & Company Singapore.

Mr Han was responding to a question from the moderator on how to increase the adoption of eco-friendly jet fuel a day after CAAS launched its sustainable air hub blueprint on Feb 19.

It sets out Singapore’s plan to impose a new green jet fuel levy on travellers departing Singapore from 2026 as flights leaving the city-state will have to use sustainable aviation fuel from that year.

Travellers flying out of Singapore will pay higher airfares because of the levy. Economy-class passengers will incur an estimated $3 for short-haul flights, $6 for medium-haul flights and $16 for long-haul flights, with passengers in premium classes set to pay more.

The national target is for sustainable fuel to form 1 per cent of all jet fuel used at Changi and Seletar airports in 2026. The goal is to reach 3 per cent to 5 per cent by 2030.

Mr Han acknowledged that Singapore’s 2026 goal is conservative but a good starting point. “Our view is that it’s useful to make a start. That’s the reason why we have started conservatively at 1 per cent in 2026,” he said.

Time is needed to build an ecosystem for the use of eco-friendly fuel, and to build resilience through increased green fuel production capabilities in Singapore and the region, said Mr Han.

Mr Han added that the Feb 19 announcement on the targets and levy is also a “call to action” for industry partners to join hands with CAAS.

When demand for sustainable jet fuel picks up, CAAS wants to ensure that airlines and Singapore’s air hub have access to affordable fuel, said Mr Han.

He noted that fuel is a big part of the operating costs of airlines, which take the procurement and affordability of fuel into consideration in their strategies.

This suggests that Singapore would need to have a deliberate eco-friendly aviation fuel strategy.