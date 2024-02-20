What other countries in Asia are doing about sustainable aviation fuel

SINGAPORE - Singapore plans to require all flights departing the country to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) starting in 2026, its transport minister said on Feb 19, as the city-state joins the global aviation industry’s efforts to switch to greener fuel.

SAF, or alternative fuel made from renewable sources that are used to power aircraft, is crucial for the aviation sector to reach its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but its adoption remains in a nascent phase.

Following is a look at other SAF projects and agreements in the Asia-Pacific region.

Malaysia

Malaysia has established an SAF blending mandate starting with 1 per cent, according to the National Energy Transition Roadmap published by the government in 2023. It is targetting a 47 per cent SAF blending mandate by 2050.

Malaysian state oil company Petronas and Japan’s second-biggest oil refiner, Idemitsu Kosan Co, signed a preliminary agreement to collaborate on development and distribution of SAF in October 2023.

Petronas and Malaysia’s palm oil board have also signed an agreement to study the use of cooking oil and palm oil waste as SAF in August 2023.

Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG) has signed an SAF offtake agreement with Petronas Dagangan, as part of efforts to develop the green fuel on a commercial scale in Malaysia in May 2023.

India

India aims to have 1 per cent SAF in aircraft turbine fuel by 2027, doubling to 2 per cent in 2028, the government said in November. The SAF targets will initially apply to international flights.

Indian Oil Corp will set up an 80,000-metric-tonne per year SAF plant with LanzaJet in Haryana, the refiner’s chairman said last year. The company has a tie-up with LanzaTech for converting waste gas to ethanol and into jet fuel.

Singapore

Singapore announced on Feb 19 it would aim for a 1 per cent SAF target starting in 2026 and plans to raise it to 3 per cent to 5 per cent by 2030, subject to global developments and the wider availability and adoption of SAF.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) plans to introduce a SAF levy for the purchase of the fuel to be set at a fixed quantum, based on the SAF target and projected SAF price at that time.

Singapore Airlines, The Civil Authority of Singapore, and Genzero completed a 20-month SAF pilot in November, and found that although Singapore is operationally ready to supply SAF, more is needed to support its adoption.

Keppel Corporation Limited and AM Green have signed a memorandum of understanding in December to explore opportunities to produce biogenic carbon-based sustainable fuels, including SAF.

Singapore Airlines began a one-year SAF pilot programme in July 2022, working with ExxonMobil and Neste. The companies blended 1,000 tonnes of neat SAF with jet fuel and supplied the oil to Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights at Changi Airport. Finnish refiner Neste operates the city state’s only SAF plant.