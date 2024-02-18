Singapore Airshow: Bringing excitement back to aviation part of draw of region’s leading air show

SINGAPORE – Like other large-scale events, the Singapore Airshow fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the show is roaring back with a vengeance in 2024.

Some 50,000 trade visitors are expected to attend the first four days of the event, which is in its ninth edition. It will run from Feb 20 to 25.

And when it opens to the public over the Feb 24 and 25 weekend, more than 60,000 visitors are expected to throng the Changi showgrounds. The 2018 edition before the pandemic drew nearly 80,000 public visitors.

Many of them will be setting their sights skywards as pilots put military and commercial planes through their paces in the show’s highly anticipated flying displays. The 2024 edition will feature five foreign flying teams, the most in the air show’s history.

More than 1,000 companies from over 50 countries are set to take part, marking a return to 2018 levels. In 2020, there were 930 participating firms, and in 2022, fewer than 600.

Organiser Experia Events said participating companies come under the umbrella of exhibiting firms. As at Jan 30, about 590 exhibitors had been confirmed for the 2024 show.

In comparison, the Dubai Airshow in November 2023 attracted more than 1,400 exhibitors and 135,000 visitors.

While other air shows have overtaken the Singapore event in terms of scale, the full-scale return of the Singapore Airshow after six years is to be welcomed.

The last two editions of the biennial event were shadows of its former bustling self.

In 2020, Experia Events slashed the number of public tickets sold by more than half as the coronavirus emerged. In 2022, in the midst of strict pandemic controls, the show was pruned to a four-day affair – instead of the usual six days – and it was closed to public visitors, who had to make do with livestreams of the flying displays.

In 2024, several exhibitors will make the show one keenly watched by trade and public visitors alike. Among them is Chinese aircraft manufacturer Comac.

Making its debut here is its C919 single-aisle passenger jet, which will take to the skies as part of the flying display and be exhibited on the ground.