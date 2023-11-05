More support needed for Singapore to adopt greener jet fuel on wider scale, trial shows

SINGAPORE – A trial to supply Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights departing from Changi Airport with a more eco-friendly blend of jet fuel has shown that more needs to be done to support wider adoption here.

This is despite the trial showing that Singapore is operationally ready to switch from regular jet fuel to fuel made from waste materials such as used cooking oil and animal fat.

In a statement last Thursday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), SIA and Temasek-owned investment platform GenZero – the parties involved in the trial – flagged the need for more education, outreach, corporate support and help through government policy.

CAAS said it will include lessons from the trial in its Sustainable Air Hub Blueprint, which was due to be published in 2023 but has now been delayed until the first half of 2024.

The authority said this will allow it to consider developments from an International Civil Aviation Organisation conference in late November in Dubai, where sustainable aviation fuel policies, regulatory frameworks and financing will be discussed.

The blueprint will outline carbon emission reduction goals for Singapore’s aviation sector.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan said the global adoption of sustainable aviation fuel is still in its early stages, and broadening it requires effort from the entire aviation community.

Meanwhile, more work is needed in Singapore to raise awareness about the use of sustainable aviation fuel credits as a tool to reduce carbon footprints, he added.

In the trial by CAAS, SIA and GenZero, which began in February 2022 and has since ended, about two-thirds of the 1,000 credits generated from SIA’s purchase of 1,000 tonnes of sustainable jet fuel were sold.

Each of the 1,000 credits represents a reduction of 2.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, thus corresponding to about 2,500 tonnes of reductions in all.

The idea was that SIA customers – including corporate and individual travellers as well as freight forwarders – would buy these credits to offset their carbon footprint while contributing to the development of Singapore’s sustainable aviation fuel industry.

With greener jet fuel costing three to five times the price of conventional aviation fuel, the sale of such credits is one way airlines and the aviation authorities hope to defray the higher costs.

SIA had marketed the credits by conducting corporate webinars and one-on-one engagements.