Travellers to pay more for flights leaving S’pore from 2026 to support use of greener jet fuel

SINGAPORE – From 2026, travellers flying out of Singapore will pay higher air fares due to a levy that the Government will impose as part of a move to require flights departing from the city-state to use environmentally sustainable jet fuel.

The money collected from the passenger levy will go towards the bulk purchase of sustainable aviation fuel that airlines here will need to use, to kick-start adoption.

The eco-friendly fuel, which is mostly made from waste materials such as used cooking oil, is three to five times more expensive than conventional fuel. But it has been earmarked as a critical way for the aviation sector to decarbonise.

While the specific details are yet to be finalised, preliminary estimates from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) suggest that economy class passengers may incur an additional $3 levy for short-haul flights to Bangkok, $6 for medium-haul flights to Tokyo, and $16 for long-haul flights to London.

The estimates are based on a national target that Singapore has set for sustainable aviation fuel to constitute 1 per cent of all jet fuel used at Changi Airport and Seletar Airport in 2026. The eventual goal is to reach 3 per cent to 5 per cent sustainable fuel use by 2030.

The initiative is part of a sustainable air hub blueprint launched on Feb 19 by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat at the second Changi Aviation Summit, which was held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The blueprint outlines 12 initiatives for Singapore to tackle aviation emissions, with the medium-term objective of reducing carbon emissions from airport operations to 326 kilotonnes per year in 2030 – 20 per cent lower than 2019 levels.

By 2050, Singapore aims to reach net-zero domestic emissions from its airports, and net-zero international emissions from its carriers. This goal excludes future developments in Changi East, including Terminal 5. Emissions targets for these projects will be determined separately.

According to CAAS, Singapore is the first country in the world to introduce a levy to meet its sustainable aviation fuel goals. Other nations have implemented sustainable aviation fuel requirements as well, but in the form of mandates that are based on fixed volumes.

France and Sweden already require a minimum of 1 per cent sustainable jet fuel use and the European Union has agreed to rules mandating 6 per cent in 2030, rising gradually to 70 per cent in 2050.

Japan is planning a 10 per cent sustainable fuel mandate by 2030, while India is considering 1 per cent by 2027 for international flights, rising to 5 per cent by 2030.

The downside to such mandates, however, is that the market for sustainable fuel is still nascent and supply is uncertain, CAAS said.

In 2024, sustainable aviation fuel production is expected to triple to 1.875 billion litres, but this will account for just 0.53 per cent of global aviation’s fuel needs.

Due to limited supply and high demand, the price of sustainable jet fuel is significantly higher and more volatile than conventional fuel, CAAS noted.

Some airlines have already begun to pass this added cost on to passengers. For example, Air France and KLM have an extra charge of between €1 and €24 (S$1.50 and S$35) on tickets to defray their green fuel cost.