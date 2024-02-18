Airbus A350-1000 to use sustainable aviation fuel in flying displays at Singapore Airshow

SINGAPORE - Airbus’ A350-1000 aircraft will be using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as part of its flying displays at Singapore Airshow 2024, which runs from Feb 20 to Feb 22.

The fuel, which is supplied by Shell Aviation, is a 35 per cent blend, using a mix of used cooking oil and tallow, or animal fats, with the rest being regular jet fuel.

The wide-body aircraft was on Feb 18 refuelled with some 16 tonnes of SAF at Changi Airport, as part of a media showcase.

SAF is considered to be a more climate-friendly option compared with fossil fuels, as it is said to bring an average 80 per cent reduction in carbon emissions from its production to its end-use.

Airbus said in a statement on Feb 18 that all its aircraft are already able to operate with up to 50 per cent SAF – the current maximum allowable ratio.

The company, which supplies commercial aircraft to operators such as Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways and Cathay Pacific, aims for its aircraft to be capable of operating with up to 100 per cent SAF by 2030.

In the spirit of showcasing its commitment to decarbonisation, the Airbus plane had flown from its headquarters facility in Toulouse, France, to Singapore using 90 tonnes of SAF.

The company will also look to procure SAF for the aircraft’s flight back to Toulouse after the air show, though this will depend on availability, said an Airbus spokeswoman.

Airbus said it is one of the largest exhibitors at Singapore Airshow 2024, with a stand showcasing its full range of products and services, including the commercial aircraft, helicopter, defence and space markets.

Some highlights include a display of an A330neo wide-body aircraft, an A400M military airlifter, a H145M full-scale mock-up and an exclusive ACH130 Aston Martin helicopter.

Visitors will be able to get up close with the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s H225M medium-lift helicopter and the A330 multi-role tanker transport.