Singapore Airshow 2024 to feature largest number of foreign flying teams

SINGAPORE – Aviation enthusiasts will be able to catch a slew of aerial displays involving military aircraft from six air forces – five of them foreign – during the Singapore Airshow 2024, which will run from Feb 20 to 25.

There will also be two commercial companies participating in aerial displays at the biennial event, which will be held at Changi Exhibition Centre.

One of them is Chinese aircraft manufacturer Comac, with its C919 making its debut here, while the other is Airbus with its A350-1000.

This year’s iteration features the largest number of foreign flying teams at a Singapore Airshow, said organiser Experia on Feb 9. The first Singapore Airshow was held in 2008.

The Indian Air Force’s Sarang aerial display team, which flies modified helicopters, will be performing aerial acrobatics for the first time here.

Alongside them will be the Royal Australian Air Force’s Roulettes, the Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter, the Republic of Korea Air Force’s Black Eagles, as well as the United States Air Force’s B-52 Stratofortress, which will make a flypast on Feb 22.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force will also be participating, with an F-15SG fighter jet and the AH-64D Apache attack helicopter a part of its aerial display.

Mr Leck Chet Lam, managing director of Experia, said: “Flying performances are always a key highlight at the Singapore Airshow.

“As the public were either given limited or no access in the previous two editions due to safety measures during the pandemic, we anticipate strong interest in the upcoming flying performances.”

The first four days of the airshow, billed as Asia’s most influential aviation event, are reserved for trade visitors, and the two days after that are ticketed events open to the public.

The flying displays will take place once a day from Feb 20 to Feb 22, at 12.30pm on the first day and 11.30am on the next two.

Meanwhile, during Weekend@Airshow on Feb 24 and 25, when the public can enter the event grounds, the displays will take place twice each day, at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

These schedules and timings are subject to change, said Experia, and those attending are advised to check the Singapore Airshow website for the latest updates.

Tickets cost $34 for adults and $17 for children aged between 3 and 12. A group package, priced at $240, includes four tickets and a carpark label. More than 60,000 public visitors are expected during the weekend.

Among those attending the airshow are high-level government and military delegations, as well as top executives from aerospace and defence firms from around the world.

These include commercial firms like Boeing and Embraer, as well as defence ones such as Bird Aerosystems and Israel Aerospace Industries.