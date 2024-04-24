Tampines fatal accident: Man who helped victims said teen’s dad kept calling for her

SINGAPORE - The sarong-clad good Samaritan who helped victims and directed traffic after the fatal Tampines accident, which killed two people on April 22, said he is still haunted by flashbacks.

Mr Sheikh Imran Sheikh Ahmad, 40, especially remembers how Mr Muhammad Azril, the driver of a Honda Stream that had turned turtle, repeatedly cried out his daughter’s name while trapped in their car.

The girl, Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, 17, who had also been in the accident, died in hospital that day.

Madam Norzihan Juwahib, 57, a senior technician at pest control firm First Choice Pest Specialist, also died. She had been a passenger in the company’s van, which was one of the six vehicles involved in the crash.

Mr Imran, a property agent, spoke to The Straits Times on April 24 at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4, where the accident happened.

In several videos online, the father of five children, aged one to 12, could be seen directing traffic at the junction after the accident, clad in a long-sleeved grey shirt and a chequered sarong.

That day, Mr Imran had just taken three of his children to school in Braddell, and was driving back to his Tampines flat with his wife in the front passenger seat.

He was wearing a sarong, as that was his attire for his usual morning prayers, which he had done earlier before leaving home.

They were third in line at the junction when he heard a loud crash and saw smoke billowing in front.

He said: “We were shocked for about two seconds. I saw someone go up to the (overturned) car and try to open the door, but it didn’t budge. So I felt I needed to help.”