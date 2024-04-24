Tampines fatal accident: Driver to be charged on April 25

SINGAPORE – A car driver allegedly involved in a fatal six-vehicle crash in Tampines on April 22 will be handed four charges on April 25.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on April 24 after he was discharged from hospital, the police said.

His driving licence has also been suspended with immediate effect.

He will be charged with dangerous driving causing death; dangerous driving causing hurt; dangerous driving; and failing to stop after an accident.

Investigations are ongoing for other potential driving offences.

If convicted of dangerous driving causing death, he can be jailed between two and eight years and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles. Anyone convicted of dangerous driving causing hurt can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Those found guilty of dangerous driving can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to $5,000, or both. Those found guilty of failing to stop after an accident can be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to $1,000, or both.

The accident occurred at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 and involved four cars, a van and a minibus, and the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted at about 7.05am that day.

The accident killed Madam Norzihan Juwahib, 57, and Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, 17, who were both buried in Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on April 23.

Madam Norzihan, a passenger in the van, was on her way to work when the collision happened. The right side of the van she was in was badly dented after the accident.

Afifah, a first-year student at Temasek Junior College, was a car passenger on her way to a school event.