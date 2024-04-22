8 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Tampines

SINGAPORE - Eight people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Tampines on the morning of April 22.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 7.07am to the accident, which happened at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4.
It added that a person was lying on the road with one leg trapped under the wheel of a car and that SCDF used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the person’s leg.
Four people were taken to Changi General Hospital, two to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and two to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, said SCDF.
A few members of the public, including a nurse and two off-duty SCDF officers, had rendered assistance to the injured after the accident, SCDF said, adding that the force will be commending them for their public spiritedness.
Photos of the accident’s aftermath show a black car turned turtle with its doors flung open in the middle of the road. Another black car is seen to be badly damaged, with its windshield shattered and front bumper completely detached.
Debris from the crash is also scattered across the road.
One eyewitness told The Straits Times that she lives near the accident area and was driving towards Tampines from Bedok Reservior after dropping her children off at school, and passed by the accident site at around 8.30am.
The eyewitness, who is in her 40s and wanted to be known only as Ms Chew, said she returned to the site at around 8.45am to see what had happened.
She said she saw around six vehicles that appeared to have been involved in the accident. This included one car that turned turtle, another car which seemed to have hit a lamp post, as well as a mini bus and van that were facing the opposite direction from the other vehicles.
One car had also crashed into the road divider, she added.
“I was not in a hurry but heard on the radio about the congestion beforehand and was alarmed to see the severity of the accident. I just hope the drivers and passengers are okay.”
St Hilda’s Primary School pupil Ng Ying Chen said he was on his way to school when he got stuck in a traffic jam caused by the accident.
“The journey that usually takes 10 minutes became 30 minutes and we had to detour because the road was inaccessible due to several accident vehicles blocking the road,” the 10-year-old said.
He also saw a few ambulances, fire trucks and police officers on site.
ST has contacted the police for more information.