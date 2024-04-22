8 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Tampines

SINGAPORE - Eight people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Tampines on the morning of April 22.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 7.07am to the accident, which happened at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4.

It added that a person was lying on the road with one leg trapped under the wheel of a car and that SCDF used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the person’s leg.

Four people were taken to Changi General Hospital, two to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and two to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, said SCDF.

A few members of the public, including a nurse and two off-duty SCDF officers, had rendered assistance to the injured after the accident, SCDF said, adding that the force will be commending them for their public spiritedness.

Photos of the accident’s aftermath show a black car turned turtle with its doors flung open in the middle of the road. Another black car is seen to be badly damaged, with its windshield shattered and front bumper completely detached.

Debris from the crash is also scattered across the road.