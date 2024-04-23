Tampines crash victims buried at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery, one grave apart

SINGAPORE - Barely two weeks after celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri, two families had to arrange for their loved ones to be buried at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on April 23.

And their graves were just one plot apart from each other.

Madam Norzihan Juwahib, 57, and Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, 17, were killed in a six-vehicle collision in Tampines on April 22. Six others were taken to hospital.

Madam Norzihan’s family had just celebrated Hari Raya at her new flat in Sengkang a day before the accident, her niece told The Straits Times at the cemetery.

Wanting to be known only as Ms Atiqa, 26, she said her aunt lived alone and had moved into her flat less than four months ago.

She said: “Our family was devastated when we heard the news. That was her first and last Raya (at her new place).”

Madam Norzihan was buried at 4pm, surrounded by about 50 loved ones, including her 79-year-old mother.

Family members remembered her as a joyful and caring person who showered her mother and eight siblings with love. She treated them often to meals and accompanied her mother to medical appointments.

Her brother, Mr Mohd Sani, 48, said the family had come to terms with the loss.