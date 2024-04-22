‘My goodbye to her was my last’: Friends say teen killed in Tampines accident was bright, friendly

SINGAPORE - She was regarded by her peers and juniors as a “high-flier”. In Primary 6, Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril was the head prefect at Meridian Primary School in Pasir Ris.

In 2020, Afifah, then studying at Cedar Girls’ Secondary School, returned to her alma mater to nurture and speak to pupils, a 12-year-old boy living in the same block as her in Pasir Ris told The Straits Times.

But the bright girl with so much potential met a tragic end on the morning of April 22. The Year 1 student of Temasek Junior College was one of two killed in a six-vehicle accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Avenue 4.

At about 7am, Afifah, 17, was in her father’s car on the way to her college’s running event at Temasek Polytechnic when it was involved in the collision that landed eight other people in hospital.

Her young neighbour, a Primary 6 pupil at Meridian Primary who declined to be named, said: “When I was in Primary 1, I sensed that many teachers held her in high regard. She would lead the school in singing the National Anthem and reciting the pledge. She was definitely a high-flier.”

The boy’s father, a 41-year-old planner, said his family had returned in the afternoon after shopping for groceries in Johor Bahru.

When he reached home, he realised he had many missed messages on his mobile phone. Friends and relatives had alerted him about the fatal accident involving the daughter of his neighbour, who lives on a higher floor.

He immediately searched for more information on social media. The man, who also declined to be named, said: “When I saw the black MPV, my heart sank. I recognised it as my neighbour’s car. I would always bump into Mr Azril at the carpark and we would always engage in small talk.”

Mr Muhammad Azril is an officer in the Police Coast Guard, said his family members when ST visited his home on the 13th floor in the evening.

They were about to leave for the hospital just as a group of teenage girls arrived with food.

Afifah’s uncle, who gave his name only as Mr Firdaus, told ST that the family members were trying to cope with their loss.

He said Mr Azril was conscious in hospital and had suffered kidney- and spine-related injuries.

“Afifah was probably in the rear passenger seat. My brother (in-law) had just dropped off his wife at work and another daughter at her secondary school.

“They (Mr Azril and Afifah) were heading to Temasek Polytechnic for a cross-country event,” said Mr Firdaus, adding that his niece was in the science stream at Temasek Junior College.