Tampines fatal accident: Driver arrested after discharge from hospital

SINGAPORE – A car driver allegedly involved in a fatal six-vehicle crash in Tampines on April 22 has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on April 24 after he was discharged from hospital, the police said.

His driving licence has also been suspended with immediate effect.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The accident occurred at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 and involved four cars, a van and a mini bus, and the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted at about 7.05am.

The accident killed Madam Norzihan Juwahib, 57, and Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, 17, who were both buried in Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on April 23.

Madam Norzihan was a passenger in a van and was on her way to work when the collision happened. The right side of the van she was in was badly dented after the accident.

Afifah, a first-year student at Temasek Junior College, was a car passenger on her way to a school event.

Her father, Mr Muhammad Azril, a Police Coast Guard officer, was driving their car when the impact from the collision caused it to turn turtle with its doors flung open.

He suffered kidney- and spine-related injuries and is still in hospital.

Five other people, including two 11-year-old boys, were also taken to hospital.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean took to Facebook on April 23 to offer condolences to the victims’ families.

Mr Shanmugam said it was heartbreaking that the accident had cut down two lives “just like that”.

“When we drive – we hold the lives of other road users in our hands,” he added.