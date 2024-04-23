‘Always had a way to light up classroom’: Temasek JC pays tribute to teen killed in Tampines accident

SINGAPORE – Friends and teachers at Temasek Junior College (TJC) remember Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril as a lively young woman who exuded lots of positive energy.
TJC said this in a Facebook post on April 23.
Afifah, a first-year TJC student, was one of two victims who died after a six-vehicle collision in Tampines on the morning of April 22. She had been on her way to the college’s annual cross-country event at Bedok Reservoir. The other victim who died was a 57-year-old woman.
As a mark of respect for her, TJC’s social media went silent on the day of her death, as staff and students mourned her passing, said the college.
TJC quoted Afifah’s civics tutors, Ms Anna Maria and Ms Premala Krishnadas, as well as her mathematics tutor, Mr Leonard Lau, saying she took her studies seriously and was a self-motivated student who contributed actively in tutorials.
Her biology and students’ council tutor, Ms Jean Chong, said: “Afifah always had a way to light up the classroom, even in the most dreary of afternoons.”
She added that Afifah was in TJC’s 48th Students’ Council, serving the college community passionately and enthusiastically.
Afifah was also actively involved in the Malay Cultural Society. Ms Elina Abdul Rashid, the society’s teacher-in-charge, said she was struck by how enthusiastic and positive Afifah was, even at their first meeting.
She said: “Afifah was very passionate about Malay culture and whenever she is around, peers always seem to be happy as she always brings with her much laughter and happiness.”
TJC said: “The college extends our deepest condolences to her family, loved ones and everyone who knew and loved her dearly.”
Labour MP and TJC alumni Patrick Tay said in a Facebook post on April 22 that it was a sad day for all past and present members of the TJC family, having suddenly lost Afifah.
Mr Tay, who is assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, said: “Losing someone so young and full of promise is incredibly heartbreaking. She was not just a student; I am told she was a cherished friend, a beacon of kindness, and a source of inspiration for her peers.
“Her memory will forever remain etched in the hearts of those who shared time and moments with her.”
He added he was praying for the speedy recovery of Afifah’s father, Mr Muhammad Azril, who was driving her to her school event in a car when the crash happened, suffered kidney- and spine-related injuries.
The police and SCDF said on April 22 they were alerted to the accident at about 7.05am. It occurred at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 and involved four cars, a van and a mini bus.
The police said that besides the two who died, three male car drivers, aged between 42 and 48, a 64-year-old man behind the wheel of the van, an 11-year-old male car passenger, and an 11-year-old male mini bus passenger were taken conscious to hospital.
A 42-year-old female car driver and a 39-year-old man, who was also a passenger in the van, sought medical attention on their own at a hospital later.
The 42-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations.
Afifah’s former schoolmate at Cedar Girls’ Secondary School, who wanted to be known only as Iman, described her as someone who shared openly about her passions and spread love to everyone.
She said those who knew her had gathered to console one another after news of the accident broke.
Said Iman: “Most of us have accepted it (the accident), but I don’t think we are ready to move on yet.”
Iman also remembers lending Afifah a mechanical pencil that Afifah had yet to return to her. Said Iman: “At least, I know some part of me was with her.”