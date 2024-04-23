‘Always had a way to light up classroom’: Temasek JC pays tribute to teen killed in Tampines accident

SINGAPORE – Friends and teachers at Temasek Junior College (TJC) remember Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril as a lively young woman who exuded lots of positive energy.

TJC said this in a Facebook post on April 23.

Afifah, a first-year TJC student, was one of two victims who died after a six-vehicle collision in Tampines on the morning of April 22. She had been on her way to the college’s annual cross-country event at Bedok Reservoir. The other victim who died was a 57-year-old woman.

As a mark of respect for her, TJC’s social media went silent on the day of her death, as staff and students mourned her passing, said the college.

TJC quoted Afifah’s civics tutors, Ms Anna Maria and Ms Premala Krishnadas, as well as her mathematics tutor, Mr Leonard Lau, saying she took her studies seriously and was a self-motivated student who contributed actively in tutorials.

Her biology and students’ council tutor, Ms Jean Chong, said: “Afifah always had a way to light up the classroom, even in the most dreary of afternoons.”

She added that Afifah was in TJC’s 48th Students’ Council, serving the college community passionately and enthusiastically.